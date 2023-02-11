Yash Raj Films claims Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster The film, according to Yashraj, is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office and has now collected about 888 crore gross worldwide with the second week coming to a close.

Pathaan, on its second Thursday, held up strongly and was rock steady with reduced ticket prices. It collected 5.95 crore nett in India (Hindi – 5.75 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.20 crore). The second week collection of Pathaan is at a staggering 94.75 crore nett in India (Hindi: 91.50, dubbed: 3.25 crore)!In two weeks, Pathaan has recorded $41.02 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 458.90 crore (Hindi – 442.50 crore, Dubbed – 16.40 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 888 crore (India gross : 551 crore, overseas : 337 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters! Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.