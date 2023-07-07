ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s starrer Project K trailer to be launched At San Diego Comic-Con

Nag Ashwin's grand-scale science fiction film is set to make history as the first-ever Indian movie to receive an official launch at Comic-Con. The movie is slated to release next year. Details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Jul,2023 13:15:09
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s starrer Project K trailer to be launched At San Diego Comic-Con

Nag Ashwin‘s grand-scale science fiction film is set to make history as the first-ever Indian movie to receive an official launch at Comic-Con. As per reports, this highly anticipated event will feature the presence of renowned stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan, adding an extra layer of stardom to the occasion. The creators of “Project K” have meticulously planned to enthral the audience by unveiling the initial glimpse of their ambitious venture during the SDCC event.

Nag Ashwin giving insights about the same, has said, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.” As quoted by News18.

On July 20, a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” will take place, during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer, and official release date will be announced. This remarkable feat marks a significant milestone in Indian cinema, underscoring the growing global impact of the industry and setting the stage for an eagerly awaited cinematic experience, as per the same reports.

The producers have earlier mentioned, “This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Amid RRPK’s buzz fans compare Alia Bhatt (Rani) and Deepika Padukone’s (Piku) ‘Bong’ look
Amid RRPK’s buzz fans compare Alia Bhatt (Rani) and Deepika Padukone’s (Piku) ‘Bong’ look
From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films
From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films
Deepika-Ranveer X Trisha-Ram Charan rope in for grand collab, fans can’t keep calm
Deepika-Ranveer X Trisha-Ram Charan rope in for grand collab, fans can’t keep calm
Is Salaar a part of the KGF universe?
Is Salaar a part of the KGF universe?
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
Deepika Padukone makes statement in Sil-Sila India co-ord outfit
Deepika Padukone makes statement in Sil-Sila India co-ord outfit
Latest Stories
Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics
Jasmin Bhasin Shows Her Animal Love; Cuddles Her Pet In These Pics
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is all set to surge over the weekend! Collecting 3 Cr. on Thursday, the film total amounted to, 53.21 Cr. Nett
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is all set to surge over the weekend! Collecting 3 Cr. on Thursday, the film total amounted to, 53.21 Cr. Nett
Leading Ladies Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik Look Glam In Short Frock Style; Take A Look
Leading Ladies Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik Look Glam In Short Frock Style; Take A Look
Watch: Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s chemistry on fire in new song sequence ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Jailer
Watch: Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s chemistry on fire in new song sequence ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Jailer
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan comes to India to sign a big contract
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan comes to India to sign a big contract
Opinion: Welcome To The ‘Sita’ Race
Opinion: Welcome To The ‘Sita’ Race
Read Latest News