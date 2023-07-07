Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s starrer Project K trailer to be launched At San Diego Comic-Con

Nag Ashwin‘s grand-scale science fiction film is set to make history as the first-ever Indian movie to receive an official launch at Comic-Con. As per reports, this highly anticipated event will feature the presence of renowned stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan, adding an extra layer of stardom to the occasion. The creators of “Project K” have meticulously planned to enthral the audience by unveiling the initial glimpse of their ambitious venture during the SDCC event.

Nag Ashwin giving insights about the same, has said, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.” As quoted by News18.

Vyjayanthi Movies’ path-breaking project, ‘#ProjectK’ is set to make history as the first-ever Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Vyjayanthi Movies will host engaging conversations and unforgettable performances, providing attendees with a glimpse into… pic.twitter.com/vckHm8CsvI — Chai Bisket (@ChaiBisket) July 6, 2023

On July 20, a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” will take place, during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer, and official release date will be announced. This remarkable feat marks a significant milestone in Indian cinema, underscoring the growing global impact of the industry and setting the stage for an eagerly awaited cinematic experience, as per the same reports.

The producers have earlier mentioned, “This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film.”