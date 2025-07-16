Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Khalifa’ to Begin Filming in London

Prithviraj Sukumaran is busy with many projects these days, and now his much-awaited Malayalam film, Khalifa, is once again in the news. This revenge thriller film, which has been in the headlines for a long time, was announced in 2022 on Prithviraj’s birthday.

Finally, the film’s shooting is going to start, and that too not in Dubai but in London. The film was officially launched with a puja ceremony on July 16, and shooting will begin in London on August 6, 2025.

‘Khalifa’ is being directed by Vysakh, and its story is written by Jinu Abraham, who has previously done films like ‘Adam Joan’ and ‘Kaduva’ with Prithviraj.

This film is a mega-budget revenge thriller, in which there will be plenty of action and mass elements. Apart from London, shooting will also occur in the UAE, Dubai, Nepal, and Kerala.

The rest of the film’s star cast is still unknown, but it is reported that actors from other languages will also appear in it.

Jakes Bejoy will provide the music, Jomon T John will handle the camera, and Chaman Chakko will be responsible for editing.

Recently, Prithviraj’s film Empuraan, in which he directed and acted, was released. Now, he will soon be seen in Sarzameen, which will also feature Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In addition, he is playing an important role in SS Rajamouli’s next film, SSMB29, and Nissam Basheer’s film, Nobody.

Prithviraj is again preparing for a big bang with ‘Khalifa’.

