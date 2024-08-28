Southern Stars Shine: Prithviraj Unveils ‘Nobody,’ Samantha Serves Up Pickleball Fun, and Meenakshi’s Traditional Beauty

The South Indian film industry is abuzz with exciting new developments, from upcoming movie releases to innovative ventures beyond the silver screen. In this latest news bulletin, we bring you the scoop on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s highly anticipated new film ‘Nobody,’ directed by Nissam Basheer, as well as Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s foray into the world of pickleball, both on and off the court. Additionally, we spotlight Meenakshi Chaudhary’s effortless elegance in her latest traditional photo shoot. Stay ahead of the curve with the latest news and updates from South Indian cinema!

1: Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces New Film ‘Nobody’

Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced his next film, ‘Nobody,’ directed by Nissam Basheer. The actor took to social media to reveal the title and poster of the movie. ‘Nobody’ is an action flick produced by Prithviraj Productions. Prithviraj’s wife, Supriya Menon, is producing the film. The movie’s details are yet to be revealed. Prithviraj recently won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. Director Nissam Basheer successfully collaborated with Mammootty in ‘Rorschach.’ Prithviraj’s fans are excited about the new project. The actor has been experimenting with different roles. ‘Nobody’ is expected to be a thrilling ride.

2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Pickleball Video and Entrepreneurial Venture

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a video of herself playing pickleball on Instagram. The actress showcased her athletic abilities in the video. She was seen playing with friends and wearing a vibrant pink athleisure outfit. Samantha has also acquired the Chennai franchise in the World Pickleball League. She expressed her enthusiasm for the league in a heartfelt note. The actress reflected on her journey and the importance of sports. She believes everyone should have the chance to play. Samantha is gearing up for the release of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’ She will also be seen in the Telugu film ‘Bangaram.’ The actress is excited about her new venture.

3: Meenakshi Chaudhary Stuns in Traditional Attire

Meenakshi Chaudhary has shared photos of herself in traditional attire. The actress rocked a stunning pink embroidered top and palazzo pants. She paired the outfit with statement jhumkas and a bindi. Meenakshi’s open hair and manicured nails completed the look. Fans have praised the actress for her impeccable style. Meenakshi is gearing up for her upcoming films G.O.A.T., Lucky Baskhar, and Mechanic Rocky. The actress has proven her fashion prowess once again. She effortlessly carried off the traditional look with grace and elegance. Meenakshi is a rising star in Tollywood. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects.