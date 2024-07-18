South News: Sai Pallavi Announces Amaran Release Date, Hansika Motwani’s Glamorous Photoshoot To Nayanthara Becomes Face Of Pears

What a great day! There have been several developments and updates in the South industry, from announcing the release date of an upcoming film to getting new ads. Check out all the news about your favorite stars, from Sai Pallavi to Hansika Motwani to Nayanthara.

1) Sai Pallavi Announces Release Date Of Upcoming Film Amaran

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sai shared the poster of her upcoming patriotic film Amaran. The biopic is about Major Mukund Varadarajan, a commissioned officer in the Indian Army’s Rajput Regiment, played by Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan. The poster reveals the release date of the film, which is 31 October on Diwali.

2) New Mommy Amala Paul Begins Promotions Of Her Upcoming Film After One Month Of Giving Birth

The dedicated actress Amala Paul returns to work after one month of giving birth to her first child, a baby boy, on 11 June 2024. The actress stepped out wearing a black maxi dress for the promotions of her upcoming film Level Cross alongside Asif Ali and Sharaf Dheen. The film will be released on 26 July 2024.

3) Kajal Aggarwal Gets Her Son Neil’s Room Customised

The South actress Kajal shared new photos showcasing her son Neil’s room, which she designed according to her son’s likes and dislikes. The wallpaper is all about animals and the Jungle atmosphere. The white backgrounds and comfy and cute bedsheets, pillows, and bed look so adorable.

4) Hansika Motwani’s Glamorous Photoshoot

For her latest photoshoot, Hansika raised the glamour quotient by wearing a white tube top paired with a body-hugging skirt with a thigh-high slit pattern accentuating her toned legs. She pairs her look with a blazer featuring white pearls. She elevates her appearance with golden accessories, smokey eyes, shiny cheeks, and a clean girl hairstyle.

5) Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham OTT Release Date

On his Instagram handle, the South actor shared an intriguing glimpse from his film in which he looks very weird and thin. In the caption, he revealed the release date of his recently released film, Aadujeevitham, which was released in March. The film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix on 19 July 2024.

6) Raashii Khanna Turns Singer At IIFA Utsavam Awards

During an interaction with stars at the IIFA Utsavam Awards, the actress treated her fans with her singing talent. Raashii won hearts with her beautiful voice, becoming a singer who sang a South Indian song.

7) Nayanthara Becomes New Face Of Pears

The gorgeous Jawan actress becomes the new face of the body care brand Pears. In the new advertisement, the actress looks gorgeous in a tangerine dress while her beauty in simplicity is stealing hearts.

