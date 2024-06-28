Producer Suneel Darshan, fighting a long battle with star fees, Speaks On Vashu Bhagnani’s Financial Crisis

Regarding Vashu Bhagnani’s current financial crisis…Akshay Kumar’s salary was 165 crores for the four duds he did with them in a row ? Should he not shoulder at least part of the blame for the crisis?

I wouldn’t like to comment on that. But I will say this: Vashu Bhagnani had enjoyed a ‘Midas touch’ phase in the 1990s when he collaborated with David Dhawan for almost half a dozen movies.

So what happened thereafter?

The David-Vashu collaboration somewhere lost its sheen thereafter. Vashuji was a highly resourceful entrepreneur.He produced several films in the second phase but success eluded him in movies through the past two decades even as he met with success in his construction business.

Mr Bhagnani in recent years also branched into business other than film production?

Yes, his migration to the UK in the past few years and availing of the handsome tax-breaks lured him into wooing the two supposedly disciplined stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for his half a dozen movies which seems to have misfired miserably.

Do you think the life-squeezing star system is bringing the industry down?

Unfortunately, the realization that stars don’t make a movie but vice-versa is now dawning upon the corporates who have disrupted the nature of the movie-making business while the stars have made stacks of wealth at the cost of the rest of the film industry.

What’s the solution?

Now as we enter the correction phase, it’s time to watch their new strategy which hopefully should put the movie industry onto the right track provided that the actions initiated are in the interests of the film industry at large rather than with a myopic view.