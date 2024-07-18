Prosenjit Chatterjee Remembers his ‘Chokher Bali’ Days

Prosenjit Chatterjee recently opened up about his past experiences working with late director Rituparno Ghosh, with whom he had a close friendship and frequent on-set disagreements. One such incident was witnessed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who starred alongside Prosenjit in Chokher Bali (2003), directed by Rituparno Ghosh. The film was an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s novel, which is the same name, and showcased Prosenjit’s versatility as an actor.

Prosenjit and Rituparno Ghosh collaborated on several projects, including Unishe April (1994), Dosar (1998), Utsab (2000) and many more. Their partnership resulted in some critically acclaimed films that showcased Prosenjit’s talent. Rituparna Ghosh was known for his unique storytelling and direction style, which often explored complex human relationships.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), impressed audiences with her performance in Chokher Bali. Her portrayal of Binodini, a young widow, showcased her range as an actress.

Prosenjit fondly recalls working with Aishwarya, describing her as a professional and focused actress. He praises her kindness and sweetness, mentioning that they still occasionally meet. Prosenjit also commended Aishwarya’s husband, Abhishek Bachchan, showing his appreciation for the Bachchan family.

Prosenjit’s memories of working with Rituparno Ghosh are bittersweet, acknowledging their creative differences and cherishing their shared experiences. He credits Ghosh with helping him grow as an actor and values the lessons learned from their collaborations.

This nostalgic revelation offers a glimpse into Prosenjit’s experiences in the film industry, highlighting the complexities of working relationships. It also underscores the enduring memories that remain, fostering a sense of connection with the audience. His warm words about Aishwarya and the Bachchan family further demonstrate the strong bonds formed in the industry, strengthening this sense of connection.