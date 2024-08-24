Ram Charan Credits Karan Johar for Baahubali’s Global Success-Calls Him a Pioneer for South Indian Films

At the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne, MegaPowerstar Ram Charan spoke about the growing recognition of South Indian films globally. He credited Karan Johar for a crucial role in taking Baahubali to a wider audience, particularly in North India. Charan recalled how his friend Rana showed the film to Karan Johar, who distributed it across India, making it a game-changer for Telugu films.

Ram Charan acknowledged that while director S.S. Rajamouli and lead actor Prabhas deserved credit for the film’s success, Karan Johar’s involvement was not just instrumental; it was monumental in its global appeal. He stated, “Karan took the film across India, and that became the pioneer for South Indian films to get recognition at National and International levels. After that, South Indian films never looked back.”

Karan Johar’s acquisition of the Hindi rights of Baahubali was not just a move but a strategic masterstroke. His foresight and business acumen helped the film reach a broader audience. His involvement not only contributed to the film’s success but also paved the way for other South Indian films to gain recognition nationally and internationally.

Ram Charan’s praise for Karan Johar is not just a compliment, it’s a recognition of the significant role he played in the global recognition of South Indian films. As South Indian films continue to gain popularity globally, it is clear that Karan Johar’s efforts have left a lasting impact on this phenomenon.

On the work front, Ram Charan is set to appear in Shankar’s Gamechanger and has another film lined up with director Buchi Babu Sana. With his growing popularity and involvement in high-profile projects, Ram Charan is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema today.

Ram Charan’s acknowledgment of Karan Johar’s contribution to Baahubali’s success is a testament to the power of collaboration and distribution in the film industry. As the Indian film industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how filmmakers and producers collaborate to bring high-quality content to global audiences.