ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Rana Daggubati Takes A Swipe At Sonam Kapoor? Sources Say Sonam’s Family Is Upset

South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan, was invited to Bollywood to co-star with Sonam Kapoor in a novel-to-screen adaptation of The Zoya Factor, the consequences were pretty much disastrous.

Author: Subhash K Jha
16 Aug,2023 15:10:43
Rana Daggubati Takes A Swipe At Sonam Kapoor? Sources Say Sonam’s Family Is Upset 843156

The North-South divide in Hindi cinema seems to be bridging fast, at least as far as inviting leading ladies to co-star with Telugu-Tamil-Malayalam superstars is concerned.

But when a leading South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan, was invited to Bollywood to co-star with Sonam Kapoor in a novel-to-screen adaptation of The Zoya Factor, the consequences were pretty much disastrous.

Now four years later, Rana Daggubati has allegedly taken a potshot by allegedly saying, “Dulquer was my junior at acting school. We became friends there. He is a very polite person. He was doing a Hindi movie and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer.While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set.Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.”

Rana has now apologized for the uncalled-for comment where he had not named anyone.

But a source close to the Kapoors says the family finds the comment discourteous.

“How can he(Rana) speak like that?Dulquer had no complaints when he did the film. He did multiple interviews at the time of the film’s release praising the film and Sonam.Why is someone else suddenly so concerned about what happened on the set of Zoya Factor?”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati announces “Hiranyakashyapa” at San Diego Comic-Con, Gunasekhar questions ‘integrity’ 835327
Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati announces “Hiranyakashyapa” at San Diego Comic-Con, Gunasekhar questions ‘integrity’
Cousin love! Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reunite with a laughter in London 819629
Cousin love! Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reunite with a laughter in London
Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out 814327
Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama)? Aparshakti Khurana, Bhuvan Bam, Jitendra Kumar, Karan Tacker, Rana Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty 811079
Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Web Series (Drama)? Aparshakti Khurana, Bhuvan Bam, Jitendra Kumar, Karan Tacker, Rana Daggubati, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty
Sonam Kapoor bags praise for her speech at King Charles III Coronation Concert, read 805417
Sonam Kapoor bags praise for her speech at King Charles III Coronation Concert, read
Watch: Sonam Kapoor wins hearts with impressive speech at King Charles III's coronation concert, video goes viral 805400
Watch: Sonam Kapoor wins hearts with impressive speech at King Charles III’s coronation concert, video goes viral
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka attempts to become like Lakshmi 843179
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka attempts to become like Lakshmi
Disha Patani's Directorial Debut: Teaser Drop for 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Music Video, Set to Release on THIS DATE! 843171
Disha Patani’s Directorial Debut: Teaser Drop for ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ Music Video, Set to Release on THIS DATE!
Meet spoiler: Shagun gives Sumeet a task to find traitor in her family 843168
Meet spoiler: Shagun gives Sumeet a task to find traitor in her family
Is Yuvika’s life in danger as she starts working on her father’s dream project in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj? 843165
Is Yuvika’s life in danger as she starts working on her father’s dream project in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Shakti and Dua to come to Radha's rescue 843161
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Shakti and Dua come to Radha’s rescue
Exclusive: Jitendra Trehan bags Eshu Gambhir Entertainment's web series Svahaa 843158
Exclusive: Jitendra Trehan bags Eshu Gambhir Entertainment’s web series Svahaa
Read Latest News