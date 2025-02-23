Sonam Kapoor Mesmerizes in Golden Glam

Sonam’s ensemble is a masterclass in sophisticated glam, dressed in a glossy golden off-shoulder top paired with a striking black skirt.

The golden off-shoulder top, with its radiant sheen, effortlessly captures attention. The glossy texture adds a high-fashion vibe, while the off-shoulder silhouette gives a modern and feminine touch. The black skirt, elegantly designed with a draped detail that forms a circular fold around her waist, creates an interesting and dramatic contrast. Together, the duo of gold and black exudes a perfect balance of opulence and understated class.

Sonam made bold yet tasteful choices for accessories. She paired silver-stoned medium-sized earrings with a unique golden earpiece that graced the end of her ear. This combination of metallic hues added a distinctive and edgy flair to her overall look, amplifying her innate ability to seamlessly mix classic and unconventional elements.

Her makeup was equally on point, radiating subtle glam. The golden eyeshadow and smoky eyeliner accentuated her eyes, giving them a captivating depth. A soft pink-peach blush added warmth to her cheeks, while her lips carried a natural yet elegant glow. The balance of soft hues with hints of shimmer perfectly complemented her outfit’s golden and black palette.

Sonam’s hairstyle tied the entire look together. Keeping her hair straight and sleek, she chose a minimalistic approach that allowed the outfit and accessories to take center stage while maintaining her signature polished aesthetic.

This ensemble is yet another testament to Sonam Kapoor’s impeccable fashion sensibilities. From her bold use of textures and colors to her flawless pairing of statement accessories, she inspires fans and fashion enthusiasts. Whether on or off the red carpet, Sonam’s style always tells a story of elegance, creativity, and undeniable charm.