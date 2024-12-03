Tamannaah Bhatia Vs Sonam Kapoor Vs Shraddha Kapoor: Who Is Setting New Trends With Their Bold Style?

In the world of fashion, there is something new every day, whether an Indo-Western saree or a combination of modern tops with Indian skirts. Bollywood actresses Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonam Kapoor, and Shraddha Kapoor are the fashion queens who always create masterpieces with their sense of style. Let’s find out who is setting a new trend today.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Ruffle Top

The actress looks like a fairytale princess in a white high-neck top tucked in with blue denim jeans. The see-through top with ruffle details around the sleeves and bust gives her a pretty look. With her messy hairstyle, glossy pink lips, and shiny cheeks, look wow.

Sonam Kapoor’s Satin Body Hugging Gown

The fashion icon is raising the temperature with her glamorous look in this green satin gown. The strapless gown with an open neckline gives her an oh-so-wow appearance. The body-hugging details, followed by a huge bow on the backside, give her a chic look. Her open hairstyle, smokey eyes, and minimal makeup look stunning.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Mini Dress Look

Ditching the gown trend, Shraddha rocks her look in an off-shoulder mini-dress that defines her hourglass figure. The low hemline highlights her stunning legs. Her sleek, open hairstyle with bold black eyes, shiny pink cheeks, and golden hoops gives her a wow look.

Tamannaah, Sonam, and Shraddha did a great job with their styling, setting new trends. We loved all three photos. Which look did you like?