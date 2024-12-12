Ranbir Kapoor Leaks Kapoor Family’s WhatsApp Chat In Candid Moment With PM Modi

During a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor shared a light-hearted and candid moment, revealing how the Kapoor family had been discussing how to greet the Prime Minister ahead of their gathering. The meeting, which took place before the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, saw the actor joking about the family’s WhatsApp group discussions.

“We’ve been debating in our WhatsApp family group for a week about whether to say ‘Prime Minister Ji’ or ‘Pradhan Mantri Ji’ to you,” Ranbir said, causing laughter in the room. PM Modi, ever warm and approachable, responded with a smile: “Main bhi aapke parivaar ka hoon bhai; aapko jo marzi bolo,” meaning, “I’m also part of your family, you can call me whatever you wish.”

This humorous exchange set the tone for the rest of the meeting, which focused on the extraordinary legacy of Raj Kapoor. The Prime Minister took the opportunity to reflect on the filmmaker’s immense contribution to Indian cinema, emphasizing how his films not only entertained but also conveyed powerful messages of unity and cultural pride. Modi also discussed the global reach of Indian cinema, highlighting its growing influence as part of the country’s soft power on the world stage.

The Prime Minister drew a connection between the evolution of Indian cinema and India’s own journey, from the release of Neel Kamal in 1947 to the aspirations of the next century, with 2047 marking 100 years of India’s independence.

The conversation, which combined reverence for Raj Kapoor’s work with personal moments of warmth, highlighted the deep connection between the Kapoor family and Indian cinema. As one of the most iconic families in Bollywood, the Kapoors have been at the heart of the industry’s growth, from Raj Kapoor’s pioneering films to the present-day success of Ranbir and his family members.

This interaction between the Kapoor family and PM Modi was not just a tribute to Raj Kapoor’s legacy but also a reflection on the enduring impact of Indian cinema. The candid WhatsApp discussion shared by Ranbir added a personal touch to the formal gathering, underscoring the bond between the Prime Minister, the Kapoor family, and the larger cultural narrative of India.