Ranbir To Undergo Voluntary Teetotalism To Play Rama

Director Nitesh Tiwari and his team for the proposed Ramayan adaptation are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a faithful and controversy-free end-product that would leave the audience completely happy and satiated.

A source in the know tells this writer that the cast is being tutored into a “self-restrained lifestyle” during the shooting.

“While Sai Pallavi who will play Sita has a very clean controversy-free image, Ranbir Kapoor is a bit more, shall we say, colourful in his conduct. Not quite the wild child, but he is certainly no Sri Rama in his personal life,”a source observes and reveals the producers and director Nitesh Tiwari’s game plan.

“While the film will be shot ,Ranbir will abstain completely from drinking and eating meat. These are not things he would avoid just for his public image, but also as a dedicated actor Ranbir wants to feel as pure and clean as Sri Rama.In any case, Ranbir is not into late nights and wild parties.”

Some reports that producer Madhu Mantena and director Nitesh Tiwari’s 3-part feature film on the Ramayan has been “delayed” and/or put on red alert after the debacle of Adipurush ,are completely debunked by those close to the Ramayan project.

“They are very much on schedule.The Ramayan team has not suffered any jitters, as reported. On the contrary , the project will go on the floor by November-December 2023 as per plan.There is no question of being “extra-cautious” after Adipurush. They have a hardbound script based on the original Ramayan written by Valmiki. Sita and Ram have already been cast.Ravan will be locked in soon.”

Contrary to reports it is not Alia Bhatt as Sita. While Ranbir has been locked in for Ram, it is Telugu actress Sai Pallavi for Sita.