Rani Mukerji And Shah Rukh Khan REUNITE In ‘King’: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s pair has always been a fan favourite. Both have done many hit films together like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, ‘Veer Zaara’ and ‘Chalte Chalte’. Now, after years, both are going to share the screen once again in the film ‘King’.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji will do a cameo in the film and she will play the role of the mother of Shah Rukh Khan’s onscreen daughter Suhana Khan. This role will bring an emotional twist in the story of the film and will take the whole story forward.

It is being told that when Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan offered this role to Rani, she said yes without thinking. Her character will be very important and emotional in the film.

The film will also star Deepika Padukone, who has already joined the project. The shooting of ‘King’ is going to start from May 20 in Mumbai, after which a schedule has been kept in Europe.

Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in this film, who is playing a negative role. It is said that Abhishek will be seen as a completely new avatar in this film, and his transformation has surprised everyone.

Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, and Abhay Verma will also play important roles in the film.

‘King’ will be an action-thriller film, which will also have a lot of emotion and drama.

