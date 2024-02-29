Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce pregnancy; baby due in September

The power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are indeed on their family way!! The news of Deepika’s pregnancy which has been doing rounds for many days now, has been confirmed by Ranveer and Deepika’s announcement today.

Yes, the day has come with the best news with both Deepika and Ranveer announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy soon. Their way of announcing Deepika’s pregnancy was unique indeed!! They put up a post which was a mix of blue and pink coloured baby-related icons. They wrote the month of the baby’s arrival saying, September 2024.

Check the announcement here.

The announcement confirms weeks of speculation that Deepika was pregnant, prompted partly by her appearance at the BAFTAs recently. Deepika, who was a presenter at the award show, wore a saree and appeared to be making an effort to keep her stomach covered.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in the year 2018. They recently appeared together in the Karan Johar talk show Koffee with Karan. Deepika was recently seen in the film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer was last seen in the film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanii along with Alia Bhatt.

Here’s wishing the parents all the very best for the beautiful phase that they are about to embrace!!