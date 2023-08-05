REVEALED: Kangana Ranaut’s first look from film Chandramukhi 2

Bollywood’s powerhouse performer, Kangana Ranaut, has once again taken the film industry by storm with the unveiling of her enchanting first look from the highly anticipated movie, Chandramukhi 2. The versatile actress, known for her captivating performances and fierce dedication to her craft, has left fans in awe with her mesmerizing avatar in the upcoming film.

Taking to X, previously known as Twitter, Lyca Productions shared posters giving a glimpse of Kangana’s look. In the posters, Kangana wore heavy jewellery with her saree. She stood inside a palace and looked away from the camera. The posters were shared with the caption, “The beauty and the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding and gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!”

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In Chandramukhi 2 Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king’s court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Raghava will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.