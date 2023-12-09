RIP: Kannada actress Leelavathi passes away at 85

Veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi breathed her last at a private hospital in Nelamangala, Karnataka, after battling severe breathing problems at the age of 85, as per reports in News 18. The legendary actress born as Leela Kiran in Belthangadi, Dakshina Kannada district, had an illustrious career spanning theatre and over 600 movies in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Leelavathi’s contribution to the world of cinema was immense, having graced the silver screen with her versatile acting for decades. Her filmography includes iconic roles in classics such as ‘Bhakta Kumbara,’ ‘Santha Thukaram,’ ‘Bhatka Prahlada,’ ‘Mangalya Yoga,’ and ‘Mana Mechchida Madadi.’ Notably, she shared the screen with Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar in several memorable films. Leelavathi’s legacy extends beyond the films she graced. Her contribution to the cultural tapestry of Karnataka and the Indian film industry will be remembered by generations to come.

For the past many years, Leelavathi had been residing in Nelamangala, living with her actor son Vinod Raj. Reacting to the news of Leelavathi’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. He stated, “Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Kannada film personality Leelavathi Ji. A true icon of cinema, she graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films. Her diverse roles and remarkable talent will always be remembered and admired. My thoughts are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”