A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in for all fans and admirers of actor Shahnawaz Pradhan.

Shahnawaz Pradhan who worked across several mediums such as TV, films and OTT passed away on Friday. Some of the best projects that he’s been a part of are Mirzapur, 24, Byomkesh Bakshi, Tota Weds Maina and others. He’s also been seen earlier in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Saif Ali Khan’s Phantom. He was reportedly 56 when he unfortunately breathed his last.

As per the media reports in The Indian Express, Shahnawaz apparently suffered from a heart attack on Friday. He was reportedly taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital after he fell unconscious. Media reports also suggest that the actor’s last rites will take place in Mumbai on Saturday.

Well, our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com