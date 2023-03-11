Satish Kaushik’s death news got the entire nation mourning; however, a new stir has come regarding his death at the age of 66, on 9th March 2023, after a massive cardiac arrest around 8:30 pm.

The actor became ill after playing Holi and later passed away before he arrived at the hospital. Delhi Police have reportedly discovered packets of suspicious medicines from the farmhouse in Bijwasan. Vikas Malu, a friend of Satish Kaushik, owns the farmhouse.

Police are currently attempting to determine who the medications were intended for. After an investigation, it will be evident if the medicines were for the actor. The police also have learned that Vikas Malu is an accused of an old rape case. They are attempting to determine the date and location of the case’s registration, as mentioned in NDTV.

Satish Kaushik paved history with his fantastic work on the screen over the years. He is best known for his comic roles and hilarious portrayals of his characters in some of the most iconic movies in the spectrum of Hindi cinema. His demise shook the entire film fraternity. Several Bollywood stars paid tributes to the late actor, asserting it as a ‘huge loss’.

Anupam Kher, a close friend of Satish Kaushik, is to hold on 21st March 2023. According to reports in ETimes, there will be no Chautha ceremony, and the family shall pray every day until 20th March. Anupam Kher has sent invitations across the industry. However, the venue and time are yet to be finalised.

