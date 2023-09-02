RIP: Veteran actor RS Shivaji passes away at 66

Veteran actor RS Shivaji, an icon of the silver screen, passed away at the age of 66. As per reports in Indian Express, the actor died in Chennai on Saturday morning, September 2, 2023. His legacy, a rich tapestry of remarkable performances spanning several decades, continues to resonate with audiences and will forever remain etched in the annals of Tamil cinema history.

Shivaji had a strong collaboration with actor Kamal Haasan and his production house Raaj Kamal Films International, contributing to many successful Tamil projects. RS Shivaji, often fondly referred to as “Shivaji,” was more than just an actor. He was an institution, an artist who breathed life into his characters and left an indelible mark on the hearts of moviegoers. With a career spanning over six decades, he portrayed a wide range of roles, from the charismatic hero to the endearing character actor.

Many from the industry took to social media platforms to offer condolences. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, expressing his condolences on X, formerly known as Twitter, stated, “Popular Tamil Character/Comedy Actor #RSShivaji passed away in Chennai this morning. He acted in this Friday’s release #LuckyMan and has done several memorable roles, including #ApoorvaSagodharargal etc. May his soul RIP!” He leaves behind a cherished film legacy and a generation of admirers.”

He essayed iconic roles in movies like “Karnan,” “Thillana Mohanambal,” “Iru Kodugal,” and “Padikkadavan,” among many others. His portrayal of Karnan in the epic film “Karnan” is hailed as one of the greatest performances in the history of Tamil cinema. Prior to his death, Shivaji’s last appearance was in the Yogi Babu-starrer ‘Luckyman,’ released on Friday, September 1.