‘Robin’s Kitchen’ : Bonny Sengupta – Priyanka Sarkar in a Dark Thriller

Actor Bonny Sengupta debuted with ‘Borbaad’ in 2014 in the bengali film industry. The film was a superhit at the box office. Actress Priyanka Sarkar debuted with the film ‘Ddar Adesh’ in 2005 but her breakthrough performance came in ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’ in 2008. For a decade two of the actors are exploring the passion through different roles. This time this duo will be seen in director Baapa’s movie ‘Robin’s Kitchen’.

The trailer of this film got a great response on the internet. The poster of ‘Robin’s Kitchen’ got much appreciation by the critics. Actor Bony and Priyanka look simple yet suspicious. The story of this film revolves around a cafe. Bonny’s character in the film is named Robin. He wants to start his own business. He opens a cafe to make people taste his mother’s special recipes. He got appreciation from his customers and became popular. The name of the dish is Cheesy Tandoori Chicken which was the most popular dish of the cafe. But this improvement of Robin was noticed by one of the political leaders of his neighbourhood, Aritrar. Gradually he pressured Robin in various ways.

Meanwhile, Robin has to go to Bangalore for a job. In that situation, Aritra tried to assert his right over the cafe. Priyanka will be seen in the role of Robin’s lover. Her character name is Niharika. Aritra kidnaps Neharika to take over the cafe. How Robin will take revenge for this incident, how will he get back this cafe, this film will highlight that event. This film will be released under the banner of ‘Pande Motion Pictures’ on July 19. Apart from Bonny and Priyanka, Shantanu Nath and Sasreek Gangopadhyay will be seen in two other important roles in this film.