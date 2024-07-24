Rohit Shetty confirms all-female cop universe after Deepika Padukone’s debut in ‘Singham Again’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently all set and gearing up to be returning as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Romania, and while that’s super exciting, one cannot help but highlight the fact that Shetty is presenting his next action bonanza in the form Singham Again – the third installment in Singham franchise. You have the likes of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprising their roles from earlier films in his cop universe but the stakes are higher than ever as the film also marks the debut of Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty – the first leading female cop in this so far male-dominated franchise.

And one would assume if the inclusion of Padukone as the first female cop would lead to something more pound in future.

In a recent interview, Shetty was asked about the same where he went on to confirm that Padukone’s entry into the Singham universe isn’t just a one-off instance and they indeed have plans for the future.

Shetty said that there are more women-oriented films in the pipeline and it will indeed happen soon.

We only wonder if we will see more female actors become cops following Padukone’s suit.

For the uninitiated, Singham Again is one of the most ambitious films in not just Shetty’s career but overall as it boasts of an all-star ensemble cast which includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, new entrants Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone; and Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist.