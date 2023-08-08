ADVERTISEMENT
RRPK: Ranveer Singh recalls his challenging journey of learning Kathak, read

Ranveer Singh's character Rocky has captured attention for its depth and charm.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Aug,2023 21:30:58
Actor Ranveer Singh‘s recent standout performance as Rocky Randhawa in the film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has garnered widespread applause and curiosity among his admirers. In a recent interactive ‘Ask Me Anything’ session hosted on his Instagram account, the charismatic actor fielded questions from fans about his role, the movie, and his remarkable Kathak dance performance in the song “Dhindora Baaje Re.”

Sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt, who portrayed the character Rani in this romantic comedy drama helmed by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh’s character Rocky has captured attention for its depth and charm. Ranveer’s commitment to his craft was evident as he trained rigorously for a month to authentically portray the nuances of Kathak dance. Responding to a fan’s query regarding his preparation, the actor shared a still from the song and revealed, “It took about a month. Given the muscle mass I had at the time, capturing the essential grace of the dance form was quite challenging!”

Delving into the intricacies of his character, Ranveer Singh acknowledged the support of Delhi-based social media content creator Yuvraj Dua in shaping his portrayal of a man from West Delhi. His adeptness at embracing diverse roles and accents in films like “Band Baaja Baaraat,” “Bajirao Mastani,” and “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” prompted a fan to inquire about his accent accuracy. In response, Ranveer shared, “I thoroughly enjoy experimenting with language and infusing my characters with cultural nuances—it’s truly enjoyable to explore various shades.” As quoted by The Indian Express.

RRPK: Ranveer Singh recalls his challenging journey of learning Kathak, read 841534

Overflowing with appreciation for the heartwarming response to his performance, Ranveer expressed his gratitude, mentioning the touching letters of admiration he has received from fans. He humbly conveyed, “The love for Rocky has been overwhelming, with heartfelt love letters coming in… I’m genuinely thankful.” In addition to discussing his on-screen endeavors, the actor also shared insights into his favorite scene from the film—the monologue. He emphasized his dedication to the process and his commitment to delivering a stellar performance.

During the movie’s success meet, Ranveer provided a glimpse into his personal life, describing how he shared the film with his wife, Deepika Padukone. With a heartwarming anecdote, he recounted their intimate screening experience and Deepika’s range of emotions as she laughed, cried, and applauded. Ranveer shared his contentment with Deepika’s pride in his achievements, highlighting their strong bond and mutual support.

