Rumored couple Khushi Kapoor & Vedang Raina make an appearance together at ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ screening

A star-studded affair was in store for everyone last night when the screening for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi happened. The film which stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles saw an array of celebrities coming in. The one obvious member that was sure to appear was actress and Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor to express her love and support.

But the moment became notable even more as Khushi Kapoor went on to make a special entrance with rumored beau and actor, Vedang Raina. Keep it simple and casual, Raina and Kapoor were co-ordinated in black where the former was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, and Kapoor sported a black short dress.

For the uninitiated, Raina and Kapoor both made their debut in Bollywood together as they co-starred alongside a large ensemble cast in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, The Archies released on Netflix back in December 2023.

Since then, the duo have been rumored to be dating each other even though they haven’t made any public statement on the same. But for a long time now, they have been making appearances together and have also been hanging out with the Kapoor family time and again.

On their personal work front, Khushi Kapoor has the film, Naadaniyaan that has been completed and also has another project in her kitty; while Raina is set to co-star Alia Bhatt in the film, Jigra which is lined up for release later this year.