Saif Ali Khan has started shooting with NTR Jr in a film being directed by Koratala Siva. Speaking exclusively to this writer on his entry into Telugu cinema Saif says, “Well, I’m super excited ! It’s new territory but also familiar . The set is efficient and well-organised and people are just really polite and kind . I’m having a lovely time.”

About his role in the untitled film Saif reveals, “It’s a very cool role and I’m working hard to make sure I deliver more than what is expected of me . My director Koratala Siva is a passionate artist with infectious energy and a great vision ; he narrated to me for three hours and I was spellbound emotionally involved all the way.”

What is Saif’s co-star NTR Jr like? “Oh, NTR is very friendly and charming and super -passionate also ! I admire the ambition of making a pan-India film .We are too used to thinking and working in terms of region and language .This is NTR’s exciting plan.”

Saif is also excited about other technicians in the film. “The DOP(director of photography) is Rathnavelu who has shot amazing movies like Robot and it’s great to be lit and shot like this . It’s a fantastic vision and the movie’s scale is very big .I take it as a great compliment that they are interested in my services . My pleasure entirely to be here. Fingers crossed this will be rocking!!”