Sanya Malhotra reveals how ‘Sky Force’ director Abhishek Kapur is dating her friend

Actor Sanya Malhotra recently shared an interesting revelation about her friend and director Abhishek Kapur, who is now in a relationship with her unnamed friend from Bahrain.

During a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Sanya spoke about how she often ends up introducing friends to each other, sometimes leading to relationships. She recalled how her friend from Bahrain had come to visit her, coinciding with a difficult phase in Abhishek’s life. He was dealing with a heartbreak at the time, and Sanya felt an instinct that he and her friend would connect well.

Taking a chance, she introduced them, and the two instantly got along. Their first meeting led to a date, and within a few days, they had started seeing each other.

Sanya mentioned that this wasn’t the first time she had played matchmaker for her friends, hinting that she enjoys bringing people together when she senses compatibility.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra is gearing up for her latest film, Mrs., which is set to release on Zee5.