Today marks a really sad and heartbreaking day for all fans and admirers of Satish Kaushik as the actor breathed his last today. He was reportedly 66 when he breathed his last and well, the shocking news has surprised everyone. He passed away in the wee hours of Thursday morning and well, the shattering news has made everyone upset. His dear friend Anupam Kher has been through all all this with Satish Kaushik’s family right from the very beginning and well, as expected, it is indeed a difficult time for all colleagues and industry mates of Satish Kaushik.

Today, the post-mortem happened and it was reported that no external injury was found and that initial reports suggested that he passed away due to cardiac arrest. Well, later in the evening, a lot of celebrities came to his residence to pay their final respect. We saw the likes of Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Arjun Kapoor pay the final tributes. Check out –

May the departed soul rest in peace.