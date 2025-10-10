Shah Rukh Khan Completes Major Poland Shoot for ‘King’; 70% of Filming Finished

Shah Rukh Khan is making significant strides towards finalizing his highly anticipated film King, which stands as one of the most ambitious projects of his illustrious career. Reports indicate that the team is scheduled to conclude their Poland filming by October 20, marking an impressive 70% completion of the movie’s production.

The Polish segment of the shoot has been ongoing for nearly two months and showcases a series of thrilling action sequences along with key dramatic moments. This schedule represents one of the most extensive overseas filming experiences for an SRK movie in recent years.

Excitingly, it is expected that the film will be officially unveiled on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, November 2! With the production making swift progress, King is set to hit theaters in 2026. Fans are eagerly anticipating more sneak peeks from the set, as King promises to highlight Shah Rukh Khan in an unprecedented role, presenting an on-screen pairing with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the very first time.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King also sees Sujoy Ghosh making his directorial debut as co-director. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, this action-packed thriller combines intense father-daughter relationships with a gripping global espionage theme.

