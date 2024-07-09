Shah Rukh Khan copied me in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna; Karan Johar didn’t give me credit – claims Pakistani actor Tauqeer Nasir

Veteran Pakistani actor Tauqeer Nasir has grabbed the headlines by statements he made recently which are related to Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and their 2006 film, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK).

He has come forward to allege that Khan copied him for his role in KANK and also that Johar didn’t give him any credit for the inspiration he derived for Khan’s character in the film.

He was pointing out a direct connection between his character in the Pakistani drama serial “Parwaaz” and Khan’s role in KANK. He also claimed how the detail of an injured leg, depicted in the film, was borrowed from my portrayal in the drama.

Continuing on the same, Nasir mentioned that KANK itself drew inspiration from his show, Parwaaz written by renowned author Mustansar Hussain Tarar. He believes that both SRK and Johar should have acknowledged their inspiration by crediting him and Tarar.

For the uninitiated, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was a 2006 film, directed by Karan Johar that featured an ensemble cast along with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher. It delved into themes of marital infidelity and complexities within relationships.

Nasir is one of the respectable names in the Pakistani entertainment industry.