Shah Rukh Khan’s epic reply to troll’s disappointment with ‘Zinda Banda’ wins internet

The highly anticipated film, ‘Jawan’, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, has caught the attention of fans across the nation. Amidst the excitement, King Khan engaged in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter on August 10th. While addressing a range of fan queries, Shah Rukh didn’t hold back in responding to a few trolls as well, showcasing his trademark wit and charm.

One user expressed their disappointment with the song “Zinda Banda” from the movie, to which SRK humorously replied, “Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga!! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena… #Jawan”. The actor’s playful response left fans amused and impressed by his witty comeback.

Another Twitter user attempted to age-shame Shah Rukh Khan by remarking on his age, but SRK, true to his style, brushed off the comment gracefully. “Accha kiya yaad dila diya…ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti…ha ha,” as mentioned in News 18, he penned in response, highlighting his signature sense of humour.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ boasts a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra, with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The film’s poster, released earlier this week, showcased Shah Rukh Khan holding a gun, hinting at the intense action-packed narrative. Rumors have been rife that Shah Rukh Khan will be portraying a double role in the film, as a fighter (father) and a jailer (son). Reportedly, the characters will be known as Vikram and Azaad respectively, and SRK is expected to sport six distinct looks throughout the film.

The eagerly awaited ‘Jawan’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 7th, promising to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and Shah Rukh Khan’s dynamic performances.”