Shahid Kapoor Begins Shooting For Sajid Nadiadwala’s Upcoming Film Alongside Triptii Dimri, See Photo

At the end of 2024, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, announced their upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The actors are paired together for the first time, which builds fans’ excitement. Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled film will be Vishal Bharadwaj is directing. The lead actor now shared a glimpse from the set as he began shooting.

On Monday, 6 January, Shahid shared a photo on his Instagram handle showcasing a sneak peek from the Mahurat shoot. In his caption, the actor also revealed that the film will be released in theaters on December 5, 2025. The caption says, “A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! Stay tuned as the magic unfolds.”

Straight from the Mahurat shoot! #SajidNadiadwala presents a@vishalrbhardwaj film. Film releasing on 5 December 2025.”

In the shared glimpse, we can see Shahid sitting on a chair, wearing denim-style clothes and a hat, hinting at his strong-headed character in the film. As the image is blurry, it is hard to predict any other details, but surely, it will be a banger.

In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and Manuj Mittra will play key roles in the film.

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan, which was a hit at the box office. Shahid Kapoor appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon that performed well at the box office