Shakti Kapoor Makes Big Revelation About Wife Shivangi Kolhapure; Confides 'I Begged Her To Not Work And Be A Housewife'

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Oct,2023 13:23:58
Bollywood veteran actor Shakti Kapoor owes big to his wife Shivangi Kolhapure. The actor who is equally famous for his villainous and comic roles in Hindi films, has had a great professional career. Recently, Shakti Kapoor revealed the secret behind his success and called his wife Shivangi Kolhapure as the one who is instrumental in his success. Shakti Kapoor also confided that his wife gave up on her acting career and turned into a housewife for him. A report on Pink Villa talked about how Shakti Kapoor begged his wife to be a housewife. We take reference from that story for our write-up here.

On the Timeout with Ankit podcast, Shakti Kapoor revealed that his wife Shivangi Kolhapure had a career as a child artist, and they first met while working on a film together. For the unversed, Shivangi is the younger sister of the former star Padmini Kolhapure. Despite being 12 years younger than Shakti, she initially met him as a fan and even took pictures with him. He said, “Then we met and fell in love. I realised I would not get such a beautiful and homely girl. That’s how we started seeing each other.”

However, the actor admitted that he was so deeply in love that it was affecting his focus on work. Worried that their relationship might impact his career, he talked to her about it, and she was quite upset. He added, “People started offering her films and she went ahead and signed Sawan Kumar Tak’s Laila. Meri halaat kharab hogayi (I was worried), as I was the Majnu in her life.”

Shakti Kapoor told, “I went to her and begged that not to work. I want you as a housewife.” They soon got married in a court as their parents hadn’t come around till then. “It’s been 40 years with her. She gave up her career for me. I still fold my hands in front of her. I got married at the peak of my career, and she brought me more luck and prosperity. We then had a son and daughter, and built our own family.”

As we know, Shraddha Kapoor is Shakti and Shivangi’s daughter. This is an appalling revelation coming from Shakti Kapoor. Are you all surprised?

