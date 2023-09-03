Movies | Celebrities

Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Birthday To Her 'Rockstar Bappu' Shakti Kapoor, Watch

Shraddha Kapoor, in her latest Instagram dump, wishes her Father a very happy birthday in her quirky style. Check out the adorable video of the duo.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Sep,2023 18:35:03
Today is legendary actor Shakti Kapoor’s birthday. The veteran star turns 71 years old in 2023. Taking to her Instagram handle, his beloved daughter Shraddha Kapoor wishes her Father in a quirky video. This father-daughter duo often treats the users with their fun-filled actions and bond with each other.

Shraddha dropped a selfie video with her Father, Shakti Kapoor. In the video, the duo can be seen wearing white casuals and donned glasses to add class. And in the background, she added her Father’s iconic character ‘Nandu’ from the movie Raja Babu. They laughed together at the funny sound.

While in the caption, Shraddha Kapoor called her father ‘Ultimate Rockstar.’ “Happy Birthday to my one and only, my ultimate rockstar, my Bappu @shaktikapoor.”

Reacting to this, Shakti Kapoor’s friend and star Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Shakti birthday greetings! Happiness & more Shakti.”

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said, “Happy Birthday @shaktikapoor sir.”

An Instagram influencer shared the iconic dialogue in the comments, “Aankhon ki gotiya nikal ke pass aapko dekhunga aapkoⓇ, and happy birthday legend.”

Shraddha Kapoor shares a great bond with her father, and we have often witnessed the due indulging in fun-filled and quirky activities. They are the special father-daughter duo in Tinsel Town.

Did you enjoy Shraddha Kapoor’s special wish for her Father, Shakti Kapoor? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

