Shraddha Kapoor Uplifts Class In White Pantsuit With Shoulder-baring Top – See Here

Shraddha Kapoor has once again proved she is a true style icon with her chic and classy vibe in a white pantsuit. The actress is known for her impeccable sense of fashion, and she is redefining the classy pantsuit trend with a bold yet elegant twist. The actress recently stepped out in town at an event, embracing her look in a classy and statement piece.

The all-white ensemble features a structured blazer featuring a strapless Shoulder-baring neckline that highlights Shraddha’s beautiful shoulders and jaw-dropping collarbones. At the same time, a fitting top defines Shraddha’s curvy figure. She teamed her look with tailored flared trousers, giving her comfort and style at once. With her elegant neckline twist, the actress made her look oh-so-breathtaking. She uplifted her class with simplicity.

Shraddha opted for minimalism to elevate her swag. She wore delicate golden hoop earrings, complementing her simplicity. However, her bouncy open hairstyle in beautiful waves added a breezy touch. With nude lips and pink cheeks, she completed her look with natural makeup. Further, the hand accessories gave her a rich vibe, while the white toe-point heels looked ethereal, complementing her monotone style.

But wait, that’s not all! Shraddha yet again screamed attention with her mesmerizing personality. She walked like a queen, carrying a classy fit, while her pretty smile absolutely left the onlookers in awe. One cannot deny her charisma and charm as she always creates masterpieces.