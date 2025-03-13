Shraddha Kapoor’s Golden Hues are a Style Statement

The actress stepped out in a breathtakingly elegant light brown and golden-hued ethnic attire, redefining sophistication with a modern yet classic touch.

Her ensemble featured a delicate single-strap kurti top adorned with intricate floral patterns, a complete feminine vibe. The palazzo pants added a contemporary touch while maintaining the ethnic essence of the outfit. The golden detailing on the attire perfectly complemented Shraddha’s radiant glow, making it a timeless look for festive and celebratory occasions.

What truly elevated the look was her choice of jewelry and accessories. She opted for a stunning golden choker necklace featuring a bold pendant in the center, adding a statement touch. The diamond studs in her ears kept things elegant and minimal, while the golden bangles on her wrist infused a traditional appeal. She carried a handbag in a matching shade to complete the look, ensuring a seamless, color-coordinated appearance.

For her beauty look, Shraddha Kapoor chose a soft yet radiant makeup approach. Her dewy base highlighted her flawless skin, while her neutral-toned eye makeup with a hint of shimmer enhanced her expressive eyes. A subtle pink blush added warmth to her face, and her peach-toned glossy lips gave the final touch of sophistication. Keeping her look effortlessly chic, she styled her hair in soft waves, letting it flow freely to match the breezy elegance of her outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest ethnic look is a perfect inspiration for anyone looking to balance modern charm with traditional elegance. Whether for a wedding, festive celebration, or any special occasion, her outfit proves that less is more when styled right.