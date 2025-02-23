Shraddha Kapoor Gives Perfect Bridesmaid Vibe In Golden Backless Top & Bottom – See Pics

If you think weddings are all about vibrant colors and huge diamonds, you might be right, but not in the case of Shraddha Kapoor. While fans are waiting to see Shraddha become a bride however recently the actress treated the onlookers with her new look in a backless top and bottom, which turned out to be a perfect inspiration for bridesmaid. Let’s decode her full look.

In the new photos, Shraddha is screaming for attention and we can’t resist her charm. The actress wore a golden outfit that balances modernity with traditional elegance. It seemed like a sharara set, but she ditched a dupatta for her look. The asymmetric neckline with slip sleeves gives her a sizzling look, while the short kurta looks like a top with the modern style. With the backless look with tie knot dori, she showcased her bold look. The shimmery fabric with sequin embellishments looked perfect for the wedding look. She teamed her look with a matching plain bottom in the shimmery fabric.

Shraddha knows how to rock her every with elegance. The diva opted for minimal makeup to highlight her outfit. Dewy cheeks, glittery eyeshadow, nude lips and, with a masterpiece golden necklace, she looked like a perfect patakha. As usual, the actress made us fall for her with her killer smile. So are you taking cues to rock your bridesmaid look?