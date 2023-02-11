Prem Chopra, the veteran Bollywood actor who is known for his baddie roles on the big screen, will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Yes, Prem Chopra is presently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal which has Ranbir Kapoor as the lead.

Recently, pictures from the set were leaked in which actors like Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi were seen dressed in dapper suits. Also the first look of Ranbir Kapoor in a blood-filled avatar has indeed raised the curiosity of the audiences.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri.

We had recently written about Shakti Kapoor playing a pivotal role in the film. If you have missed it, you can glance it here.

Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor joins Ranbir Kapoor n Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal

We now hear of Prem Chopra too playing a pivotal role in the film.

