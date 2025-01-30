Shanaya Kapoor posts about her ‘special’ moments on ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ sets

Shanaya Kapoor has completed filming for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and shared behind-the-scenes moments from the set. The film marks her entry into Bollywood and is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It.

Starring alongside Vikrant Massey, Shanaya takes on a unique role in this romantic drama. The story follows two strangers who meet on a train, forming a brief but deep connection. Both characters are blind, yet neither is aware of the other’s condition.

Directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan presents a narrative that blends romance and introspection. The film’s music is expected to play a significant role in bringing the story to life.

Shanaya’s latest update from the set gives fans a sneak peek into her journey with the film. Her behind-the-scenes pictures capture moments from the shoot, hinting at the emotions and effort that went into portraying her character.

Apart from this project, Shanaya has lined up multiple films, though details about them are yet to be announced. Her upcoming work is expected to further shape her career in the industry.

As Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan moves into post-production, anticipation builds around how the film will bring Ruskin Bond’s story to the big screen. With its distinct storyline and performances, the film aims to offer a fresh cinematic experience.