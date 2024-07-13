Shehnaaz Gill to recreate Sajna Ve Sajna from ‘Chameli’ in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

Actor and influencer Shehnaaz Gill continues to be more active than ever with her social media presence apart from her movie projects consistently.

Having last appeared in Thank You For Coming, a recent report suggests that Gill is all set to be a part of the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

She will be seen recreating the popular song, Sajna Ve Sajna from the movie, Chameli for the Rao and Dimri starrer. She, in fact finished shooting for the song two days ago.

Talking about it, director Raah Shandilya said, “We wanted someone who has not performed many special numbers to bring freshness to the recreated version, and Shehnaaz has done complete justice to it. Rajkummar will also make a brief appearance in it. I make films with family audiences in mind, and Shehnaaz is a perfect choice for the song because they love her. She is cute and beautiful, adding much-needed charm to the number. The redux version comes at a crucial juncture in the movie and takes the narrative forward.”

The film is said to have several recreations of other popular songs. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is best known for directing the Dream Girl series – Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2. And continuing on the busy year that it has been for Rao and Dimri, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be yet another film.