“She's an urban girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his doubts about Ananya Panday’s fit for Dream Girl 2 role

Ayushmann admitted that he initially had concerns about Ananya's ability to adapt to the film's backdrop of Mathura, a tier-2 city in India, due to her urban background

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Aug,2023 20:01:20
As the anticipation builds for the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster comedy “Dream Girl,” Ayushmann Khurrana, the lead actor, has revealed some reservations about Ananya Panday’s suitability for the role of the leading lady in “Dream Girl 2.” In a recent interview led by Bollywood Hungama, Ayushmann admitted that he initially had concerns about Ananya’s ability to adapt to the film’s backdrop of Mathura, a tier-2 city in India, due to her urban background. However, he went on to praise Ananya’s skilful adaptation to the local accent and her convincing performance in the role.

The actor candidly remarked that mastering regional accents can be challenging, particularly for those with a Mumbai background. He acknowledged Ananya’s accomplishment in this regard, citing her previous work in “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” a film also set in Uttar Pradesh, where she showcased her ability to effectively portray characters from that region. Ayushmann commended her performance in “Dream Girl 2,” acknowledging her knack for capturing the character’s nuances, as mentioned in Hindustan Times.

The first instalment of the franchise, “Dream Girl,” was a major success when it hit theatres in 2019. This time around, “Dream Girl 2” promises to take the story to the next level, with Ayushmann’s character cross-dressing to deceive a group of lonely men. Ananya Panday takes on the crucial role of the female lead, while actors Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and Abhishek Banerjee reprise their parts from the original film.

Excitement mounts further with the addition of renowned comedians like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi to the ensemble cast of “Dream Girl 2.” Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the sequel is all set to hit the silver screen on August 25, promising audiences a blend of humor and entertainment.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

