A very disturbing and embarrassing rumour doing the rounds in Hyderabad is that S S Rajamouli and his RRR team had to pay an unbelievably exorbitant amount of money to attend the Oscars.

The unnamed but well-informed source informs, “As per the rules the Oscars invites go to the winner, plus one. M M Keeravani and wife, and lyricist Chandrabose and his wife were sent invites. But the rest of the RRR team had to pay to attend the event.”

For those who came in late, Keeravani’s song Naatu naatu was nominated for Best Original Song, a singular honour for which the entire RRR team flew to Los Angeles.

Quite evidently(and understandably) Uncle Oscar doesn’t believe in the joint-family system.