Shocking! Malaika Arora’s Father Anil Arora Commits Suicide

Bollywood industry’s well-known actor-model-dancer Malaika Arora’s Father, Anil Arora, reportedly died on Wednesday, 11 September, by committing suicide in the morning around 9 o’clock. As per the police official, Anil took his own life in Bandra, Mumbai.

The police officers rushed to the incident spot and rushed Anil to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead before arrival. However, the exact reason behind committing suicide is yet unknown; the investigation is underway, and soon we can expect the outcome.

On the other hand, a PTI source revealed, “It’s true that Malaika’s father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it’s an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such.”

Finding out about Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora’s death news, the actress’ ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, reached Malaika’s residence. As per several reports, there were no suicide notes found at the spot. However, an ambulance was also there outside the building, confirming the speculations.

Malaika Arora’s father, Anil, and mother, Joyce Polycarp, went through a divorce when she was 11 years old, and her younger sister, Amrita Arora, was just 6 years old.

Malaika and Amrita have not reacted to the news, nor are there any updates from their side.