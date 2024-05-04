Shoot Begins: Varun, Janhvi begin shoot for ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’; Shashank Khaitan expresses gratitude

After giving family entertainers and blockbusters like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and most recently, Govinda Naam Mera; director Shashank Khaitan is now all set and rolling with what looks like another wild entertainer.

It was just over two months ago when the announcement was made along with the main leads and it immediately had everyone excited.

The film is quirkily titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and has roped in actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor to play the main leads.

Since then, there have been several casting calls and multiple actors coming in which has only added to the excitement.

Today also marks an important day, as the entire team has officially begun shooting for the film.

Director Khaitan posted an image with the clapboard that was placed on what looks like a dining table that is decorated for a wedding function. The clapboard, ‘Scene No. 3, Shot No. 1, Take 1’ and Khaitan wrote, ‘Day 1 – sincere gratitude’

Both Dhawan and Kapoor shared the stories, and the addition of names like Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi to the cast has only made things more interesting. The film, apart from being directed by Khaitan, will be produced by Dharma Productions and Khaitan’s newly launched production house, Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

The film is slated for a release on 18th April 2025.