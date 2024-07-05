Should Ajay Devgan Be Scared Of Kalki?

By running scared of Ashwin Nag’s thundering blockbuster Kalki, Ajay Devgan has proved that when it comes to the Southern Wave Filmistan needs to be very careful.

Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has one of the most uninviting titles in the history of Hindi cinema. By the time the audience figures out where ‘Kahan’ is placed in the title it will probably be out of the theatres and on your favourite OTT platform .

Postponement is not the solution to competition. Excellence is. Have faith in your product. Don’t slide out of the competition. This is what Karan Johar is doing with his production Kill.

The team of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had a number of brainstorming sessions about the possible re-scheduling of Kill. But they finally decided this would serve no purpose.

“ Kill is not competition to Kalki. Kalki is a multi-starrer with a budget of 600 crores. Kill introduces a new actor who will hopefully be a star after Friday.I don’t know why Ajay Devgan ran away. If his film was good no power on earth could have stopped it from being a hit. If it is not liked by the audience, it would fail, Kalki or no Kalki. After the failure of Maidaan,Devgan wants to be cautious.He can wait. But a newcomer like Lakshya with nothing to lose except his sleep,won’t be stopped by any films, even Kalki,” says Bihar distributor Roshan Singh.