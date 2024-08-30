Shradha Kapoor Hogging The Limelight For The Success of Stree2 Is In Bad Taste

This social media fuelled distortion of the truth must be immediately stopped: it has a very embarrassing Urvashi Rautela ring to it, which is not befitting to the stature of Shradha Kapoor who has a formidable fan following on the social media.

This, however, does not qualify her as the arbitrator of Stree’s fortunes. Not in the first part, certainly not in the second part where she barely has any substantial footage to boast of.

“Sir, what to do? It’s all about hardselling one’s own image. Aaj kal apni taarif khud karni pardti hai. You have to blow your own trumpet. Otherwise, who will blow it for you? We agree, Shradha is a big part of Stree’s success. But to claim that the film is running on her account is like Jayaji claiming Sholay ran on her account. You will never hear any actor or technician from Sholay claiming to be its USP, not even director Ramesh Sippy. Not even Salim-Javed who wrote Sholay,” says one of the prominent actors from Stree, on condition of anonymity.

This tendency to cash in on a successful venture is prevalent in our entertainment industry. But it reeks of self absorption and mocks the team spirit.

A suggestion for Shradha: do ask your overzealous fans to back off. This kind of me-me-ness is undignified. It doesn’t suit you.