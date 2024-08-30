Siddhant Chaturvedi on how intimacy training in ‘Gehraiyaan’ helped him in ‘Yudhra’

The much-awaited and bloody trailer of Yudhra was released yesterday and ever since its release, the buzz has indeed been immense as it shows leading man, Siddhant Chaturvedi in a bloody action avatar – in one that people haven’t seen him in so far.

Talking about the film at a special trailer launch, the actor also revealed the intimate scenes in Yudhra were done with so much more ease owing to the intimacy training he had while shooting for Gehraiyaan.

He further opened up on how he loves it when he gets to learn a new skill for every film he does and he gets an offer on the same, he takes it up.

He cited an example how for Gully Boy, he learnt rapping, for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, he learnt stand-up comedy, for Gehraiyaan, he learned intimacy and now for Yudhra – it was martial arts and kickass action.

Interestingly, he also mentioned that he has a bit of a background in martial arts that he wanted to showcase.

He also thanked producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for believing in a newcomer like him and mounting such a big scale project on his shoulders.

Ever since the first poster came out, Yudhra has been creating immense buzz and now the trailer has also garnered a lot of interest. The film, apart from Chaturvedi, also stars actor Malavika Mohanan in her Hindi film debut, and of course, Raghav Juyal in yet another negative role after the huge success of KILL.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is set to release in theaters on September 20, 2024.