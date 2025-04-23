Sidharth Malhotra Gets Angry On Paps As They Mob Mom-to-be Kiara Advani’s Car – See Video

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, the soon-to-be father, got angry at the paparazzi snapped on Wednesday, 23 April, in town. The actor couldn’t resist scolding the paparazzi who surrounded Kiara Advani‘s car, assuring mom-to-be Kiara’s safety. In the viral video on the internet, Kiara was seen getting inside the car from one side while Sidharth arrived from the other side.

Sidharth lost his cool as he noticed the paps mobbing the car to get a glimpse of Kiara and capture her through their lens. The actor scolded the paps and asked them to ‘get back’ and ‘behave yourself guys’. The Yodha actor looked disappointed with paps’ behavior and asked them, ‘Don’t make me angry now’ and requested them to move and ensure his pregnant wife Kiara’s safety. This clip has instantly gathered attention, and it is all over the internet, with netizens sharing their mixed reactions.

View Instagram Post 1: Sidharth Malhotra Gets Angry On Paps As They Mob Mom-to-be Kiara Advani's Car - See Video

The Shershah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a dreamy grand ceremony in February 2023. After almost one year of marriage, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media, saying, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.” They also shared a photo of their hands together, holding cute baby socks.

Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Vvan-Force of the Forest lined up in his kitty, which will be released in Chhath 2025.