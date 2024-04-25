Sidharth Malhotra’s response to Kiara Advani’s post asking for credit is as cute as it can get

Kiara Advani’s latest Instagram post saw the actress looking extremely relaxed as she sat in a chic white dress, sipping coffee as she basked in the sunlight.

Known to always make a splash be it with her movies or with her Instagram posts, even a casual post like this went on to grab the attention of everyone. However, this time, the reason for that was her husband and actor, Sidharth Malhotra.

Being a being a doting husband and having a sense of humour, Malhotra was quick to comment on his wife’s post, asking “Where is photographer credit?”, indicating that the Yodha turned photographer for his lovely wife. The relationship between Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra has always been among the most loved in Bollywood, with many referring to the two as Bollywood’s IT couple. Cute moments like these reaffirm their status as one of Bollywood’s cutest jodis.

For the uninitiated, Malhotra and Advani dated each other for a while but never admitted the same in public. However, the couple went on to tie the knot in a tight-knit affair on 7th February 2023. As they completed one year of being married earlier this year, both took to social media to express their love for each other.

On the workfront, Advani has the Ram Charan starrer, Game Changer set for release this year and will also be seen in War 2 later. Malhotra was last seen in Yodha, and now doesn’t have an announced project rolling already but is in talks with several filmmakers.