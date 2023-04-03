Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K makes her Bollywood debut in Chal Zindagi . She lives in Los Angeles America who always wanted to work in Hindi films. She had also sung two songs with her father for the film.

Along with Shannon K, actor Vivek Dahiya also makes his Bollywood debut with Chal Zindagi. He has acted in several hit TV shows like ‘Yeh Hain Mohabbatein’, ‘Kavach: Kaali Shaktiyon Se’ and Qayamat Ki Raat’. He has also worked in several popular web shows.

The story of the film revolves around four main protagonists – Sana who is a music student from America, Sahil who is a college student, Sadanand who is a retired government employee and 10-year-old folk artist Vivaan. One day all of them start their journeys from different cities on Harley Davidson bikes to the highest motorable road in the world known as Leh-Ladakh. Unknown to each other, these strangers meet during their adventurous journey and then decide to ride together to Leh.

Says Shannon, “While being busy in my singing career in America, I always dreamt of working in a Bollywood movie. I am happy that my dream is coming true with Chal Zindagi. It’s a bonus that I got to sing two songs with my Papa Kumar Sanu.”