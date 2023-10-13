Television | News

Kumar Sanu, Judge Of Indian Idol 14 Talks About Balancing Constructive Criticism And Encouragement

Kumar Sanu who has been roped in to judge Indian Idol 11, talks about him creating a good balance when it comes to constructive criticism and encouragement.

13 Oct,2023
Kumar Sanu, the thespian singer, who gave Bollywood its glorious musical phase with his melodious voice and singing in the 1990s has been a guest judge on many reality shows, including Indian Idol. However, this time around, Kumar Sanu has been roped in as the co-judge of the show in its 11th season along with Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani. Kumar Sanu is ecstatic that he is judging Indian Idol 11. And he being a person of principles, talked his mind out and let out his feelings when it came to balancing well between constructive criticism and encouragement to contestants while judging the show.

In an exclusive interview, Kumar Sanu expressed that he is very excited to be a part of the panel, “This is a new adventure for me. Our participants are delivering fantastic performances, and we’re having a great time. I’m filled with excitement!”

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Kumar Sanu shared his views on how he handles the contestants. He says “I have a natural inclination to avoid discouraging singers when they deliver a poor performance. My communication style is distinct in that I choose to politely help them grasp their shortcomings and offer encouragement for improvement.”

Kumar Sanu believes that one needs sheer talent and singing prowess to do well in such a high-calibre show. He thinks that only a good singer can do well and a bad singer cannot go on to win a reality show.

Best of luck for the show this year!!

